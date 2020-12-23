Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Receives “Buy” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DDAIF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Daimler in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Monday, November 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Daimler has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

Get Daimler alerts:

OTCMKTS DDAIF opened at $68.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Daimler has a 12-month low of $22.75 and a 12-month high of $72.25. The firm has a market cap of $73.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 403.76, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.67.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.13). Daimler had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $47.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.62 billion. Equities analysts expect that Daimler will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Daimler

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.