Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Receives “Buy” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
DDAIF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Daimler in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Monday, November 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Daimler has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.
OTCMKTS DDAIF opened at $68.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Daimler has a 12-month low of $22.75 and a 12-month high of $72.25. The firm has a market cap of $73.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 403.76, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.67.
About Daimler
Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.
