Analysts Anticipate M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) to Announce $1.69 EPS

Analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) will report earnings of $1.69 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for M.D.C.’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.75. M.D.C. reported earnings per share of $1.42 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that M.D.C. will report full year earnings of $5.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.03 to $5.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.48 to $7.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow M.D.C..

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.27. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine downgraded M.D.C. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America upgraded M.D.C. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. BidaskClub upgraded M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zelman & Associates downgraded M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.29.

Shares of MDC stock opened at $51.29 on Wednesday. M.D.C. has a 1 year low of $15.75 and a 1 year high of $52.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.83. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. This is an increase from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.01%.

In other M.D.C. news, CAO Staci M. Woolsey sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $63,287.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,220.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in M.D.C. during the 2nd quarter worth $37,057,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in M.D.C. by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,006,001 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,914,000 after acquiring an additional 558,981 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in M.D.C. by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 987,656 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,259,000 after acquiring an additional 117,170 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in M.D.C. by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 488,257 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,431,000 after acquiring an additional 33,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in M.D.C. by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 469,357 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,107,000 after acquiring an additional 8,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

