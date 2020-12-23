ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) and ReoStar Energy (OTCMKTS:REOS) Financial Contrast

ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) and ReoStar Energy (OTCMKTS:REOS) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.5% of ION Geophysical shares are held by institutional investors. 14.2% of ION Geophysical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 68.8% of ReoStar Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares ION Geophysical and ReoStar Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ION Geophysical -27.94% N/A -12.50% ReoStar Energy N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

ION Geophysical has a beta of 4.1, indicating that its share price is 310% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ReoStar Energy has a beta of -0.01, indicating that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for ION Geophysical and ReoStar Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ION Geophysical 1 1 1 0 2.00 ReoStar Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

ION Geophysical presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 76.21%. Given ION Geophysical’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe ION Geophysical is more favorable than ReoStar Energy.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ION Geophysical and ReoStar Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ION Geophysical $174.68 million 0.19 -$48.20 million ($2.40) -0.95 ReoStar Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ReoStar Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ION Geophysical.

Summary

ION Geophysical beats ReoStar Energy on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ION Geophysical

ION Geophysical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of services and products for seismic data acquisition and processing in Latin America, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments: E&P Technology & Services and Operations Optimization. The E&P Technology & Services segment offers data processing and imaging services; and survey planning and design, data acquisition and management, subsurface imaging, and reservoir characterization, as well as technical, commercial, and strategic advisory services. The Operations Optimization segment provides survey design, and command and control software systems and related services for marine towed streamer and seabed operations; and in-field optimization, and equipment maintenance and training services. This segment also develops, manufactures, and repairs marine towed streamer positioning and data acquisition systems, ocean bottom data acquisition technologies, marine diverters, analog geophones, and land acquisition systems, which are deployed in marine robotics, defense, scientific, exploration and production, and other commercial applications. ION Geophysical Corporation markets and sells its services and products through direct sales force and third-party sales representatives. The company was formerly known as Input/Output, Inc. and changed its name to ION Geophysical Corporation in 2007. ION Geophysical Corporation was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About ReoStar Energy

ReoStar Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and gas properties primarily in Texas. It owns approximately 9,000 acres of leasehold, which include 5,000 acres of exploratory and developmental prospects, as well as 4,000 acres of enhanced oil recovery prospects. The company was formerly known as Goldrange Resources, Inc. and changed its name to ReoStar Energy Corporation in November 2004. ReoStar Energy Corporation was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

