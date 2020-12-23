Head-To-Head Comparison: Emerson Radio (NYSE:MSN) & Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS)

Emerson Radio (NYSE:MSN) and Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Emerson Radio and Koss’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emerson Radio $6.29 million 3.38 -$4.31 million N/A N/A Koss $18.31 million 0.99 -$470,000.00 N/A N/A

Koss has higher revenue and earnings than Emerson Radio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Emerson Radio and Koss, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Emerson Radio 0 0 0 0 N/A Koss 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Emerson Radio has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Koss has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Emerson Radio and Koss’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emerson Radio -66.45% -14.75% -12.04% Koss -0.15% -0.19% -0.13%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.2% of Emerson Radio shares are held by institutional investors. 63.8% of Emerson Radio shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 71.5% of Koss shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Koss beats Emerson Radio on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Emerson Radio Company Profile

Emerson Radio Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, imports, markets, and sells various houseware and consumer electronic products under the Emerson brand in the United States and internationally. It provides houseware products, such as microwave ovens, compact refrigerators, wine products, and toaster ovens; audio products, including clock radios, Bluetooth speakers, and wireless charging products; and other products comprising massagers, toothbrushes, and security products. The company also licenses its trademarks to others on a worldwide basis for various products. Emerson Radio Corp. markets its products primarily through mass merchandisers and online marketplaces. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

Koss Company Profile

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, the Russian Federation, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, active noise canceling headphones, and compact disc recordings under the Koss Classics label. The company sells its products through national retailers, distributors, audio specialty stores, internet, direct mail catalogs, regional department store chains, discount department stores, grocery stores, electronics retailers, military exchanges, and prisons under the Koss name, as well as private label. It also sells its products to distributors for resale to school systems, as well as directly to other manufacturers. The company also exports its products. Koss Corporation was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

