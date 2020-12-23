Lennar (NYSE:LEN) PT Raised to $100.00

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) had its target price raised by research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.47% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on LEN. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. 140166 upgraded shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $77.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Barclays lowered shares of Lennar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Lennar in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Lennar from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lennar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.52.

Shares of LEN opened at $80.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 13.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.25. The stock has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.57. Lennar has a 12 month low of $25.42 and a 12 month high of $86.80.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 9.97%. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lennar will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 1,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $141,909.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 171,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,767,115.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott D. Stowell sold 128,603 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total transaction of $9,818,839.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,529,234.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,372 shares of company stock valued at $12,462,748 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Lennar during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in Lennar in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 71.43% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

