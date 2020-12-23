Barclays Boosts Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target to $260.00

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Barclays from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.62% from the company’s current price.

SQ has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Square from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $169.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Square from $44.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Square from $180.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Square from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.55.

NYSE:SQ opened at $241.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.94 billion, a PE ratio of 389.65 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Square has a 12-month low of $32.33 and a 12-month high of $243.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $201.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.76.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company’s revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Square will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Square news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total transaction of $371,170.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,173,341.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 4,335 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.92, for a total transaction of $723,598.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,841,482. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,144,166 shares of company stock worth $227,984,571 in the last ninety days. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Square by 123.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Square during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Square in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in Square by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Square in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

