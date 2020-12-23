Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CHD. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Finally, 140166 cut Church & Dwight from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $96.06.

Shares of CHD opened at $86.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.90. Church & Dwight has a twelve month low of $47.98 and a twelve month high of $98.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.37.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 38.87%.

In related news, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 17,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $1,517,071.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,958 shares in the company, valued at $603,049.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total value of $2,153,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,640 shares in the company, valued at $11,768,803.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth about $387,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1.0% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 63.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 121,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,379,000 after buying an additional 46,928 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth approximately $643,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 108.9% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 72,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,635,000 after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

