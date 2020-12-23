Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Burlington Stores from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $212.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Burlington Stores in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on Burlington Stores from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Burlington Stores currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $239.20.

BURL opened at $245.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. Burlington Stores has a 12 month low of $105.67 and a 12 month high of $250.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.28. The stock has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.57 and a beta of 0.75.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.13. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 33.07%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Joyce Manning Magrini sold 7,030 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total transaction of $1,581,960.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,942.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Fred Hand sold 12,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.03, for a total transaction of $2,736,073.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,032,376.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,465 shares of company stock worth $8,181,724. 1.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BURL. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

