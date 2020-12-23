Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Sunrun from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunrun from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $51.50 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $29.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sunrun from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.93.

Shares of RUN opened at $69.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.99. Sunrun has a twelve month low of $7.84 and a twelve month high of $82.42. The stock has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of -6,920.08 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $209.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.38 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sunrun will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 1,184,363 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.49, for a total value of $95,329,377.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Bywater sold 73,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $4,127,609.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,165 shares in the company, valued at $21,309,073. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,304,742 shares of company stock worth $595,148,841. 8.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Sunrun by 49.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,443 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after buying an additional 8,065 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $385,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,277 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the third quarter valued at approximately $802,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

