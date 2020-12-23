ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ICUI. Raymond James restated a buy rating on shares of ICU Medical in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ICU Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $218.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $214.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ICUI opened at $208.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.24 and a beta of 0.70. ICU Medical has a one year low of $158.01 and a one year high of $236.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $192.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.14.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $318.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.37 million. ICU Medical had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ICU Medical will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ICU Medical news, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.22, for a total transaction of $56,014.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,606,976.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vivek Jain sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $2,242,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,365,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,777 shares of company stock worth $10,074,515. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICUI. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in ICU Medical by 1.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,849 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in ICU Medical by 3.9% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,099 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in ICU Medical during the second quarter worth about $445,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 928 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,299 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,428,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency connectors; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; NovaCath and SuperCath peripheral intravenous (IV) catheters; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

