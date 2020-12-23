Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NTNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Nutanix from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Nutanix from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Nutanix from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Nutanix has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.20.

Nutanix stock opened at $33.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.47. Nutanix has a 52 week low of $11.31 and a 52 week high of $37.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.95.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.13. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 69.59% and a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nutanix will post -3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tyler Wall sold 14,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total transaction of $472,427.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,836,598.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 4,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $154,840.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 861,885 shares of company stock worth $19,633,710 in the last quarter. 6.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. 66.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

