Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Upgraded to “Neutral” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FANUY. Zacks Investment Research raised Fanuc from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Fanuc from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Fanuc from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FANUY opened at $24.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $47.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.01 and its 200-day moving average is $20.03. Fanuc has a 52-week low of $10.51 and a 52-week high of $26.31.

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Fanuc had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 12.84%. Research analysts predict that Fanuc will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

