FY2023 EPS Estimates for Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) Lowered by Oppenheimer

Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) – Analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sierra Oncology in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 16th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($4.22) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($4.17). Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Sierra Oncology’s FY2024 earnings at ($1.12) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sierra Oncology in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sierra Oncology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Oncology in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRRA opened at $16.32 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.85. Sierra Oncology has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $19.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.34.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Sierra Oncology in the third quarter valued at $405,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Sierra Oncology by 2,626.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 9,874 shares during the period. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Oncology during the third quarter worth about $20,455,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Oncology during the third quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Oncology during the second quarter worth about $425,000. Institutional investors own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Oncology

Sierra Oncology, Inc is a clinical stage drug development company of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The firm focuses on advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with significant unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its product Momelotinib, a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2 & ACVR1 inhibitor with a differentiated therapeutic profile in myelofibrosis encompassing robust constitutional symptom improvements.

