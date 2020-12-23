Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Park National Co. Lifted by Piper Sandler (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Park National in a research report issued on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.48 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.36. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Park National’s FY2022 earnings at $6.99 EPS.

Get Park National alerts:

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PRK. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on Park National in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Park National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

PRK stock opened at $100.28 on Monday. Park National has a 1 year low of $64.53 and a 1 year high of $109.78.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $120.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.11 million.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRK. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Park National by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,721,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Park National by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,130,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,657,000 after buying an additional 1,054,243 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Park National by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Park National by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,839,000 after buying an additional 3,879 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Park National in the 2nd quarter worth $3,664,000.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th.

About Park National

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in Ohio, Northern Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina. It offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Park National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.