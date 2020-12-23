inTEST (NYSE:INTT) Shares Up 7.3%

inTEST Co. (NYSE:INTT) shot up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.76 and last traded at $5.76. 44,254 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 70% from the average session volume of 26,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.37.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.20. The company has a market cap of $60.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 288.14 and a beta of 1.98.

inTEST (NYSE:INTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.44 million for the quarter. inTEST had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 3.22%.

inTEST Corporation supplies precision-engineered solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, energy, industrial, semiconductor, and telecommunications markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS).

