Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) Trading Down 4.5%

Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH)’s stock price was down 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.66 and last traded at $7.66. Approximately 26,714 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 87% from the average daily volume of 14,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.02.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.42. The stock has a market cap of $75.57 million, a PE ratio of -16.65 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Get Nephros alerts:

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.12 million for the quarter. Nephros had a negative return on equity of 36.33% and a negative net margin of 43.58%. On average, analysts forecast that Nephros, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nephros, Inc, a commercial-stage company, develops and sells liquid purification filters and hemodiafiltration (HDF) systems in the United States. It operates through two segments, Water Filtration and Renal Products. The company's ultrafilters are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.

Read More: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Nephros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nephros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.