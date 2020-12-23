FY2022 EPS Estimates for Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) Boosted by Piper Sandler

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Midland States Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.59 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.51.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $68.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.40 million. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 7.65%.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised Midland States Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Midland States Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

Midland States Bancorp stock opened at $17.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.09 million, a P/E ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.15. Midland States Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $29.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.268 per share. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.35%.

In other news, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 4,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total value of $58,791.95. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 45,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,213.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey G. Ludwig sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $94,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,089,021.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 160.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Midland States Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 510.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Midland States Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Midland States Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $198,000. 55.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, and Other segments.

