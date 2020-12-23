Home Bistro (OTCMKTS:GRTDD) Shares Up 11.6%

Home Bistro Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRTDD) shot up 11.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.30 and last traded at $1.06. 5,216 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 63% from the average session volume of 3,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.06.

About Home Bistro (OTCMKTS:GRTDD)

Home Bistro, Inc engages in the food preparation and home-delivery business. It provides prepackaged and prepared meals and also offers planning, delivery, and preparation services. The firm products are customized meal solutions and delivered fresh-frozen directly to the home. The company was founded on December 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, FL.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bistro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bistro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.