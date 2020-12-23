Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Reduced by Truist Securiti

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) – Truist Securiti lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for AAR in a research note issued on Friday, December 18th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now expects that the aerospace company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.26. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for AAR’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The aerospace company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14. AAR had a positive return on equity of 5.46% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $403.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. AAR’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

AIR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on AAR from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub raised AAR from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine raised AAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist lifted their target price on AAR from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on AAR from $27.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. AAR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of AIR stock opened at $35.87 on Monday. AAR has a 52-week low of $8.56 and a 52-week high of $52.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.78 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.20.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIR. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of AAR by 120.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 431,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,657,000 after acquiring an additional 235,909 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AAR by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 867,884 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,939,000 after acquiring an additional 224,864 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of AAR by 210.3% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 314,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,905,000 after acquiring an additional 212,885 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AAR by 179.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 293,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,071,000 after acquiring an additional 188,693 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of AAR by 362.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 231,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after acquiring an additional 181,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

