ABM Industries Incorporated to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.14 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:ABM)

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) – Research analysts at William Blair upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for ABM Industries in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 17th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.14 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.10.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). ABM Industries had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. ABM Industries’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CL King raised their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Shares of NYSE:ABM opened at $38.44 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.98. ABM Industries has a 52 week low of $19.79 and a 52 week high of $41.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,921.04 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 6th. This is a boost from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.45%.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Giacobbe sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Chavez sold 1,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $50,142.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in ABM Industries by 259.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in ABM Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $479,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in ABM Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $265,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in ABM Industries by 0.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,868,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in ABM Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.