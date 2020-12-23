ABM Industries Incorporated to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.14 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:ABM)

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) – Research analysts at William Blair upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for ABM Industries in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 17th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.14 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.10.
ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). ABM Industries had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. ABM Industries’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NYSE:ABM opened at $38.44 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.98. ABM Industries has a 52 week low of $19.79 and a 52 week high of $41.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,921.04 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 6th. This is a boost from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.45%.
In related news, EVP Scott J. Giacobbe sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Chavez sold 1,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $50,142.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in ABM Industries by 259.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in ABM Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $479,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in ABM Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $265,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in ABM Industries by 0.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,868,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in ABM Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.
ABM Industries Company Profile
ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.
See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.