Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Initiates Coverage on Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sinclair Broadcast Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

NASDAQ:SBGI opened at $28.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 12 month low of $10.57 and a 12 month high of $34.31. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.35.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $11.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.17) by $14.43. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 33.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.64) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sinclair Broadcast Group news, insider Barry Faber sold 17,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total value of $464,834.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Frederick G. Smith purchased 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.72 per share, for a total transaction of $8,616,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,035 shares of company stock worth $648,124. 33.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,087,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,379,000 after purchasing an additional 69,319 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,398,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,884,000 after buying an additional 290,305 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,205,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,174,000 after buying an additional 210,530 shares during the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 630,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,134,000 after buying an additional 51,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 477,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,818,000 after buying an additional 177,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Local News and Marketing Services; and Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations.

