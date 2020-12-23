Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Upgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SFM. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Friday, November 20th. They set a hold rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Gordon Haskett lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Shares of NASDAQ SFM opened at $20.21 on Tuesday. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.12.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 34.45% and a net margin of 3.56%. Equities research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joe Fortunato purchased 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.80 per share, for a total transaction of $244,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 84,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 16,982 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 3rd quarter worth about $366,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 3rd quarter worth about $321,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,789,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, vitamins and supplements, dairy and dairy alternatives, bulk items, baked goods, frozen foods, natural health and body care, beer and wine, and household items.

