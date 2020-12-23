Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target Increased to $78.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price target lifted by Rosenblatt Securities from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a buy rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on STX. Cowen lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Benchmark raised Seagate Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Seagate Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.77.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $63.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.96. Seagate Technology has a fifty-two week low of $39.02 and a fifty-two week high of $66.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.95 and a 200-day moving average of $50.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 68.62% and a net margin of 9.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 56.89%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $2,856,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey D. Fochtman sold 4,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total value of $297,756.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,724 shares in the company, valued at $489,856.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,992 shares of company stock worth $8,241,433 over the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,316,152 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $163,387,000 after purchasing an additional 194,167 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,095,724 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $149,863,000 after purchasing an additional 105,362 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 238.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,554,600 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $32,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,060 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 199.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,593,554 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $79,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,317,866 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $64,966,000 after purchasing an additional 384,938 shares in the last quarter. 83.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.