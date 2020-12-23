BTIG Research Boosts TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Price Target to $60.00

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) had its target price increased by BTIG Research from $42.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TPIC. BidaskClub raised TPI Composites from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TPI Composites from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TPI Composites from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on TPI Composites from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on TPI Composites from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.36.

Shares of TPIC opened at $58.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. TPI Composites has a 1-year low of $9.19 and a 1-year high of $58.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.70 and a beta of 1.66.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.93. TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 7.79% and a negative net margin of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $474.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that TPI Composites will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul G. Giovacchini sold 63,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $2,572,074.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 27,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $1,144,917.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 448,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,859,228.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 392,425 shares of company stock valued at $15,967,820. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 4.1% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,573,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,772,000 after buying an additional 62,385 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 20.4% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 925,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,623,000 after buying an additional 156,825 shares during the last quarter. Portsea Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the third quarter worth approximately $20,153,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 2.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 679,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,888,000 after buying an additional 16,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 14.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 580,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,808,000 after buying an additional 74,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

