AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded AMERCO from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine downgraded AMERCO from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd.

Get AMERCO alerts:

NASDAQ:UHAL opened at $453.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.78. AMERCO has a 1 year low of $222.34 and a 1 year high of $460.92. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $410.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $357.02.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The transportation company reported $13.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $9.00. AMERCO had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that AMERCO will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. This is a positive change from AMERCO’s previous dividend of $0.50.

In other AMERCO news, Chairman Edward J. Shoen bought 1,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $430.05 per share, for a total transaction of $468,754.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,343,237.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Grove Holdings Lp Willow bought 3,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $428.13 per share, with a total value of $1,673,988.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,562,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,237,897,526.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 5,045 shares of company stock valued at $2,162,958 over the last 90 days. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHAL. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of AMERCO during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMERCO during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 632.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 10.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 332 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMERCO during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

About AMERCO

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

Featured Story: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for AMERCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.