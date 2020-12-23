Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Trevena in a report on Thursday, August 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trevena from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Trevena in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trevena presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.44.

Shares of TRVN stock opened at $2.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $370.59 million, a P/E ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 2.73. Trevena has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $3.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.21.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trevena will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trevena during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Trevena during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trevena by 104.1% during the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 12,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,194 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Trevena during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Trevena by 800.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.93% of the company’s stock.

Trevena Company Profile

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is warranted; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

