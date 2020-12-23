Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Silvergate Capital (SI)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Silvergate Capital (NYSE: SI):

12/21/2020 – Silvergate Capital is now covered by analysts at Wedbush. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/16/2020 – Silvergate Capital was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock.

12/14/2020 – Silvergate Capital had its price target raised by analysts at Compass Point from $26.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/2/2020 – Silvergate Capital is now covered by analysts at Craig Hallum. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/30/2020 – Silvergate Capital had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

10/27/2020 – Silvergate Capital had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $18.00 to $26.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/27/2020 – Silvergate Capital had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $19.00 to $26.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Silvergate Capital stock opened at $68.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion and a PE ratio of 63.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.18. Silvergate Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $68.38.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $22.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.50 million. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 6.64%.

In other news, Director Thomas C. Dircks sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $2,439,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,401,542.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 505,148 shares of company stock valued at $20,133,188 over the last three months.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Silvergate Capital by 2.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Silvergate Capital by 19.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Silvergate Capital by 4.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in Silvergate Capital by 300.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Silvergate Capital in the third quarter worth about $29,000. 47.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

