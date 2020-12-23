Head to Head Contrast: Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) vs. PC Group (OTCMKTS:PCGR)

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) and PC Group (OTCMKTS:PCGR) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.5% of Align Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Align Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 53.8% of PC Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Align Technology has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PC Group has a beta of 1.74, indicating that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Align Technology and PC Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Align Technology 1 4 9 0 2.57 PC Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Align Technology currently has a consensus price target of $411.23, indicating a potential downside of 23.36%. Given Align Technology’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Align Technology is more favorable than PC Group.

Profitability

This table compares Align Technology and PC Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Align Technology 76.00% 68.99% 46.64% PC Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Align Technology and PC Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Align Technology $2.41 billion 17.58 $442.78 million $4.96 108.18 PC Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Align Technology has higher revenue and earnings than PC Group.

Summary

Align Technology beats PC Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of seven and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth. This segment's non-comprehensive products comprise Invisalign Moderate, Lite and Express packages, and Invisalign Go; and non-case products include retention products, Invisalign training fees, and sales of ancillary products, such as cleaning material, and adjusting tools used by dental professionals during the course of treatment. The Scanners and Services segment offers iTero Scanner, a single hardware platform with software options for restorative or orthodontic procedures; restorative software for general practitioner dentists, prosthodontists, periodontists, and oral surgeons; software for orthodontists for digital records storage, orthodontic diagnosis, and for the fabrication of printed models and retainers; computer-aided design/computer-aided manufacturing services and ancillary products, such as disposable sleeves for the wand; and iTero applications and tools. The company sells its products in the United States, the Netherlands, China, and internationally. Align Technology, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About PC Group

PC Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, offers personal care products for the private label retail, medical, and therapeutic markets primarily in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its personal care products include soaps, cleansers, toners, moisturizers, exfoliants, and facial masks, as well as over-the-counter drug products, such as acne soaps; and gel-based products, including gloves and sock products that are used for cosmetic and scar management purposes. The company's gel-based orthopedic products include digitcare products, diabetes management products, products that protect the hands and wrists, gel sheeting products for various applications, and pressure, friction, and shear force absorption products, as well as products for the treatment of common orthopedic and footcare conditions; and gel-based prosthetic products for the treatment of common orthopedic and footcare conditions. PC Group sells its personal care products through account representatives to health and beauty companies, specialty retailers, cosmetics companies, direct marketing companies, amenities companies, health clubs and spas, and catalog companies; and medical products through national and regional account managers, field sales representatives, and inside sales representatives, as well as through medical distributors. The company was formerly known as Langer, Inc. and changed its name to PC Group, Inc. in July 2009 as a result of business focus shift to personal care products business. PC Group, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

