Critical Comparison: Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) & Sanchez Energy (OTCMKTS:SNECQ)

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) and Sanchez Energy (OTCMKTS:SNECQ) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Murphy Oil has a beta of 3.34, suggesting that its share price is 234% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sanchez Energy has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Murphy Oil and Sanchez Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Murphy Oil -46.10% -3.06% -1.40% Sanchez Energy N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Murphy Oil and Sanchez Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Murphy Oil 3 7 5 0 2.13 Sanchez Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Murphy Oil currently has a consensus price target of $13.39, indicating a potential upside of 16.46%. Given Murphy Oil’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Murphy Oil is more favorable than Sanchez Energy.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.0% of Murphy Oil shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of Murphy Oil shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of Sanchez Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Murphy Oil and Sanchez Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Murphy Oil $2.83 billion 0.62 $1.15 billion $0.87 13.22 Sanchez Energy $1.06 billion 0.00 $85.21 million N/A N/A

Murphy Oil has higher revenue and earnings than Sanchez Energy.

Summary

Murphy Oil beats Sanchez Energy on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964. Murphy Oil Corporation was incorporated in 1950 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

Sanchez Energy Company Profile

Sanchez Energy Corporation is an independent oil and gas exploration and development company focused on the exploration, acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas resources, primarily in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. Sanchez Energy Corporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.