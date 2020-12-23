Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Boston Private Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub raised Boston Private Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Boston Private Financial from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Boston Private Financial has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.30.

Shares of NASDAQ BPFH opened at $8.00 on Tuesday. Boston Private Financial has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $13.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $658.04 million, a P/E ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.13.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.11. Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $80.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Private Financial will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Boston Private Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boston Private Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Boston Private Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in Boston Private Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Boston Private Financial by 205.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 13,652 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Private Financial Company Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Private Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings and NOW, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit.

