Protech Home Medical (OTCMKTS:PTQQF) Trading Up 7.1%

Protech Home Medical Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTQQF)’s stock price was up 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.23 and last traded at $1.21. Approximately 206,050 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 455% from the average daily volume of 37,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.00.

About Protech Home Medical (OTCMKTS:PTQQF)

Protech Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

