Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CHEMUNG FINANCIAL CORP. is a bank holding company, engaged thru the bank in full-service commercial and consumer banking and trust business. “

CHMG has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson lowered Chemung Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Chemung Financial from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Chemung Financial from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ CHMG opened at $34.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $158.34 million, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.66. Chemung Financial has a 1 year low of $21.75 and a 1 year high of $44.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.52. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 21.06%. The business had revenue of $21.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.20 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chemung Financial will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 106.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 19,877 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial in the third quarter valued at about $322,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 6.2% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial in the third quarter valued at about $419,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chemung Financial by 41.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.94% of the company’s stock.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

