Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a late stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development of therapeutic immunomodulating drug candidate. The company’s lead drug includes Voclosporin for the treatment of lupus nephritis. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Victoria, Canada. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AUPH. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 17th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Bloom Burton downgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Shares of AUPH stock opened at $13.51 on Tuesday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $21.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 0.92.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 173,992.23% and a negative return on equity of 36.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,609,000. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 109.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 2,474,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,599 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,620,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,856,000 after purchasing an additional 166,792 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,226,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,063,000 after purchasing an additional 50,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 900,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,625,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases in the United States and China. It is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

