ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ADTN. Jefferies Financial Group raised ADTRAN from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.00 to $16.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Northland Securities raised their target price on ADTRAN from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. ADTRAN currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.30.

Shares of ADTN stock opened at $15.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.71. ADTRAN has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $15.60. The company has a market capitalization of $719.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.15 and a beta of 1.35.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $133.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.90 million. ADTRAN had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. Sell-side analysts predict that ADTRAN will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 16th. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is presently -3,600.00%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADTN. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,011,970 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,143,000 after purchasing an additional 676,842 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,687,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 888,422 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,111,000 after purchasing an additional 409,806 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 420,322 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,228,000 after buying an additional 156,014 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 848,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,702,000 after buying an additional 124,388 shares during the period. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, and distributed enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Network Solutions, and Services & Support segments. It offers fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software; software defined networking -controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the distribution point units; optical line terminals and transport solutions; optical networking edge aggregation; IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers; cabinet and outside-plant enclosures and services; transceivers, cables, and other miscellaneous materials; and other products, software, and services.

