The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates Buy Rating for NIKE (NYSE:NKE)

NIKE (NYSE:NKE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Monday, AR Network reports. They presently have a $164.00 price objective on the footwear maker’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.13% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on NKE. Argus lifted their price target on NIKE from $115.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up from $117.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.60.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $142.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.70 and a 200-day moving average of $115.82. NIKE has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $147.95. The company has a market cap of $223.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.84.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that NIKE will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 5,670 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total transaction of $699,111.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy D. Cook sold 52,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total transaction of $6,963,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,423,033.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 790,076 shares of company stock worth $102,450,027. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NIKE by 5.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,685,586 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,381,973,000 after purchasing an additional 4,708,888 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,633,913 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,962,681,000 after buying an additional 2,577,992 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 117.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,618,658 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $443,160,000 after buying an additional 2,495,362 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in NIKE by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,463,095 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $731,756,000 after buying an additional 1,709,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter worth approximately $122,562,000. Institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

