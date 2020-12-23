JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) to Overweight

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a $124.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.65% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on EXR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James raised shares of Extra Space Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $121.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. KeyCorp raised Extra Space Storage from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extra Space Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.27.
EXR stock opened at $115.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.25 and its 200-day moving average is $106.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.15. Extra Space Storage has a 1 year low of $72.70 and a 1 year high of $121.07.
In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Spencer Kirk sold 25,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $2,850,975.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 193,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,751,989.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William N. Springer sold 812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total value of $95,247.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,290.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PGGM Investments boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 8.0% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,388,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $469,577,000 after purchasing an additional 325,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,430,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,070,000 after buying an additional 41,693 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,176,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $293,390,000 after acquiring an additional 102,142 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 50.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,580,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,999,000 after acquiring an additional 528,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 7.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 992,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,159,000 after purchasing an additional 72,775 shares in the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Extra Space Storage Company Profile
Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.
