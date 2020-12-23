JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) to Overweight

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a $124.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.65% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on EXR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James raised shares of Extra Space Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $121.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. KeyCorp raised Extra Space Storage from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extra Space Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.27.

EXR stock opened at $115.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.25 and its 200-day moving average is $106.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.15. Extra Space Storage has a 1 year low of $72.70 and a 1 year high of $121.07.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.36). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 34.54%. The firm had revenue of $290.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.55 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Spencer Kirk sold 25,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $2,850,975.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 193,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,751,989.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William N. Springer sold 812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total value of $95,247.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,290.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PGGM Investments boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 8.0% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,388,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $469,577,000 after purchasing an additional 325,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,430,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,070,000 after buying an additional 41,693 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,176,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $293,390,000 after acquiring an additional 102,142 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 50.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,580,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,999,000 after acquiring an additional 528,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 7.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 992,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,159,000 after purchasing an additional 72,775 shares in the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

