Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.32 Billion

Analysts expect Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) to announce sales of $1.32 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Capri’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.28 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.37 billion. Capri reported sales of $1.57 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Capri will report full year sales of $3.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.90 billion to $4.09 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.82 billion to $5.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Capri.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.83. Capri had a positive return on equity of 11.13% and a negative net margin of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Capri from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on Capri from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Capri in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Capri from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Capri has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.32.

Shares of NYSE CPRI opened at $42.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Capri has a twelve month low of $5.42 and a twelve month high of $42.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 2.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 20.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 4.0% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 17,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 11.8% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 7,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 52.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the first quarter valued at $69,000. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

