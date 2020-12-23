ValuEngine Upgrades ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

ZIXI has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of ZIX in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZIX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded ZIX from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.90.

Shares of ZIXI stock opened at $9.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. ZIX has a 1 year low of $2.84 and a 1 year high of $9.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.63 million, a PE ratio of -29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $54.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.76 million. ZIX had a positive return on equity of 63.79% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ZIX will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ZIX by 3.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,360,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,463,000 after purchasing an additional 137,481 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZIX during the second quarter valued at $15,525,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ZIX by 18.5% during the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,428,821 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,344,000 after purchasing an additional 223,389 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of ZIX by 39.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,290,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,535,000 after purchasing an additional 363,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in ZIX by 5.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,289,680 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,532,000 after buying an additional 70,228 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, and archiving for the secure exchange of email in the United States. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery; Email Encryption Service that allows a user to send encrypted email to any email user anywhere and on any Internet-enabled device; cloud-based cybersecurity solutions; and e-signatures and secure file sharing solutions.

