People Co. (PEO.V) (CVE:PEO) Lowered to “Tender” at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial lowered shares of People Co. (PEO.V) (CVE:PEO) from an outperform rating to a tender rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$15.22 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$13.00.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of People Co. (PEO.V) from C$14.50 to C$15.22 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of People Co. (PEO.V) from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$12.75 to C$15.22 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of People Co. (PEO.V) from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Eight Capital set a C$12.00 target price on shares of People Co. (PEO.V) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th.

Shares of PEO stock opened at C$15.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.79 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97. People Co. has a one year low of C$6.00 and a one year high of C$16.11. The firm has a market cap of C$1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -456.67.

People Corporation provides group benefits, group retirement, wellness, and human resource solutions in Canada. The company offers consulting solutions, which primarily include plan review and design, plan recommendations and marketing, alternative funding methods, plan set up, employee communications, and wellness programs.

