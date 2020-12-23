BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS) Given a €50.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Independent Research set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BASF SE (BAS.F) presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €62.38 ($73.38).

Get BASF SE (BAS.F) alerts:

BAS stock opened at €63.85 ($75.12) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.26. BASF SE has a 52-week low of €37.36 ($43.95) and a 52-week high of €68.49 ($80.58). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €58.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is €53.43. The company has a market capitalization of $58.64 billion and a PE ratio of -29.73.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for BASF SE (BAS.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BASF SE (BAS.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.