Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €181.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €181.00 ($212.94) target price on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VOW3. Kepler Capital Markets set a €173.00 ($203.53) price target on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America set a €174.00 ($204.71) price target on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €184.00 ($216.47) price objective on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €169.47 ($199.37).

Shares of VOW3 stock opened at €148.90 ($175.18) on Tuesday. Volkswagen AG has a fifty-two week low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a fifty-two week high of €186.84 ($219.81). The stock has a market cap of $30.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €146.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of €139.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.22.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

