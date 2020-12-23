Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) Trading Up 0.6%

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG)’s share price was up 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.10 and last traded at $9.10. Approximately 145,786 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 217,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.05.

Separately, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

The stock has a market cap of $273.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.85.

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Equipment and Construction Equipment. It sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized new and used equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and other industrial and construction equipment.

