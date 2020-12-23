Superior Gold (OTCMKTS:SUPGF) Trading Down 1.1%

Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF)’s share price was down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.48 and last traded at $0.48. Approximately 7,420 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 28,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

Separately, Pi Financial decreased their target price on Superior Gold from $1.15 to $1.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 28th.

Get Superior Gold alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.49.

Superior Gold Inc acquires, explores, develops, and operates gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold mine that is located approximately 800km north east of Perth, Western Australia. The company was formerly known as 2525908 Ontario Inc and changed its name to Superior Gold Inc December 2016.

Recommended Story: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.