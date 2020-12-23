Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Shares Up 3.1%

Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY)’s stock price shot up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.66 and last traded at $4.66. 302 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 40,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.52.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OUKPY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Metso Outotec Oyj in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Societe Generale began coverage on Metso Outotec Oyj in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Metso Outotec Oyj from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.14.

Metso Outotec Oyj provides sustainable technologies and end-to-end solutions and services for minerals processing, aggregates, metals refining, and recycling industries worldwide. It offers a range of equipment, parts, and services for quarries, aggregates contractors, construction companies, as well as for demolition and recycling applications; and a portfolio of process solutions, equipment, and services, as well as plant delivery capability for mining operations.

