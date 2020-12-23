SAS AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SASDY) Trading 1.4% Higher

SAS AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SASDY) traded up 1.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.39 and last traded at $0.38. 45,300 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 529% from the average session volume of 7,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

Separately, HSBC raised shares of SAS AB (publ) from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.41.

SAS AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger flight transportation services in the Nordic and international route network. The company also provides air cargo and other aviation services, as well as offers in-flight sales, ground handling services, and technical maintenance services.

