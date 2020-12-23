Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $240.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $256.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $234.21.

Shares of PH stock opened at $267.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.65. Parker-Hannifin has a 1-year low of $93.00 and a 1-year high of $280.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.33.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.78. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.62%.

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 7,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.23, for a total value of $1,745,301.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 192,158 shares in the company, valued at $45,585,642.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Martin C. Maxwell sold 3,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.36, for a total value of $966,312.96. Insiders sold 37,173 shares of company stock valued at $9,161,621 over the last three months. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 334,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,700,000 after purchasing an additional 112,470 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter valued at $293,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687 shares in the last quarter. Codex Capital L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,818,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

