Zacks Investment Research Lowers Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Global Partners is a Delaware limited partnership formed by affiliates of the Slifka family. Global Partners owns, controls or has access to one of the largest terminal networks of refined petroleum products in New England. Global Partners is one of the largest wholesale distributors of distillates such as home heating oil, diesel and kerosene, gasoline, and residual oil and bunker fuel to wholesalers, retailers and commercial customers in New England. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on GLP. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Global Partners in a report on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Global Partners from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.00.

GLP opened at $16.92 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.80. Global Partners has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $20.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.20 million, a PE ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.55.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.38. Global Partners had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Global Partners will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Global Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Global Partners by 129.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,772 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 7,202 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Global Partners by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,053 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Global Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Global Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 26.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Global Partners

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.

