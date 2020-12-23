Total (NYSE:TOT) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Total (NYSE:TOT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TOT. Scotiabank reissued a sector perform rating and set a $46.00 target price (up from $44.00) on shares of Total in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Total from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Total from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. UBS Group downgraded Total from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Total from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.60.

NYSE TOT opened at $42.19 on Tuesday. Total has a 1-year low of $22.13 and a 1-year high of $56.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $111.94 billion, a PE ratio of -33.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.41.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $33.14 billion for the quarter. Total had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a positive return on equity of 7.12%. As a group, analysts predict that Total will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.9583 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from Total’s previous dividend of $0.71. Total’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.22%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Total in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Total during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Total during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Total during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Total during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

