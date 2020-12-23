BidaskClub Lowers BCE (NYSE:BCE) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BCE. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on BCE from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Barclays started coverage on BCE in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an equal weight rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.00.

BCE stock opened at $42.33 on Tuesday. BCE has a 1-year low of $31.66 and a 1-year high of $49.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $38.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.55.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. BCE had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. BCE’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that BCE will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BCE in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of BCE by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of BCE during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of BCE by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BCE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 42.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

