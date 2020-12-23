BidaskClub Lowers BCE (NYSE:BCE) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BCE. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on BCE from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Barclays started coverage on BCE in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an equal weight rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.00.
BCE stock opened at $42.33 on Tuesday. BCE has a 1-year low of $31.66 and a 1-year high of $49.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $38.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.55.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BCE in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of BCE by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of BCE during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of BCE by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BCE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 42.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BCE Company Profile
BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.
