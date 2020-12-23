uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) PT Raised to $85.00

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) had its price target upped by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 114.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on QURE. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of uniQure from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of uniQure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on uniQure in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.15.

Shares of uniQure stock opened at $39.68 on Monday. uniQure has a fifty-two week low of $34.38 and a fifty-two week high of $76.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.18. The company has a quick ratio of 10.71, a current ratio of 10.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($2.47). uniQure had a negative net margin of 2,553.30% and a negative return on equity of 43.95%. The business had revenue of $1.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.58 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that uniQure will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 12,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.41, for a total transaction of $605,173.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,738 shares in the company, valued at $13,445,296.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 10,313 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.69, for a total value of $450,574.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,780 shares in the company, valued at $12,398,348.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,064 shares of company stock worth $1,244,013 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of uniQure by 2.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in uniQure by 54.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 6,329 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in uniQure by 11.9% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in uniQure during the third quarter valued at $1,360,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in uniQure during the third quarter valued at $6,559,000. Institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

About uniQure

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other diseases in the Netherlands. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B.

